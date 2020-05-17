Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Decreased by Analyst

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gentherm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gentherm’s FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.50 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on THRM. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $37.62 on Friday. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

