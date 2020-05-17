Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ashland Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE:ASH opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ashland Global has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

