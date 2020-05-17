Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Superior Plus Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$867.00 million.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$9.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$5.97 and a 52-week high of C$13.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

