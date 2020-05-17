Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd Issued By Raymond James (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

IVN opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 22.15 and a current ratio of 22.29. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.75. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$4.54.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02.

In other news, Director Robert Martin Friedland bought 70,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,322,733 shares in the company, valued at C$55,942,285.90.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

