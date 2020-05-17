Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Issued By KeyCorp

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RVLV. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $48.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.52 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Revolve Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Revolve Group by 710.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 848,256 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

