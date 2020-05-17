Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Issued By Cormark

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Paramount Resources in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Paramount Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy lowered Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$5.65.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$1.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$9.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.63. The firm has a market cap of $253.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 113,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$161,165.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$345,209.37. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $31,264.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

