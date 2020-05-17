Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Issued By Cormark

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Paramount Resources in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Paramount Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.00 million.
Paramount Resources stock opened at C$1.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$9.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.63. The firm has a market cap of $253.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.42.
In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 113,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$161,165.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$345,209.37. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $31,264.
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.
Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.