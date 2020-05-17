Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Issued By Wedbush

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mimecast in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mimecast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.00, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,182,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,806 shares of company stock worth $4,050,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mimecast by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,574 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,614,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,540,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,982,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

