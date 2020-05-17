Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $53,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,798,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 91.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,334,000 after purchasing an additional 807,801 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Public Storage by 2,670.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 311,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,793,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $175.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

