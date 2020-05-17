PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR’s (PRYMY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy, Projects, and Telecom segments. The Energy segment manufactures medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port cranes, tunnel and mining excavation systems, nuclear power stations, military vehicles, and renewable energy; and solutions for elevator and automotive industries.

