PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy, Projects, and Telecom segments. The Energy segment manufactures medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port cranes, tunnel and mining excavation systems, nuclear power stations, military vehicles, and renewable energy; and solutions for elevator and automotive industries.

