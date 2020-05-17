Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Trimmed by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,223 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $52.93 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,134 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

