Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

