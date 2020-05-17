Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

