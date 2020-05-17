Private Ocean LLC Has $303,000 Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 21,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,197,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $116,608,000 after purchasing an additional 131,691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,437,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,071,000 after purchasing an additional 70,359 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 849,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average is $127.67. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

