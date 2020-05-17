Private Ocean LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,245.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,326.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

