Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells $864,160.00 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Steven Sharp sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total value of $864,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,260.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

POWI stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.43. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

