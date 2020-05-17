Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells $864,160.00 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Steven Sharp sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total value of $864,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,260.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
POWI stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.43. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $111.56.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
