Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €55.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.57 ($79.73).

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €42.47 ($49.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 2.95. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €28.28 ($32.88) and a 52 week high of €70.66 ($82.16).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

