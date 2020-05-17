Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €55.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.57 ($79.73).

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €42.47 ($49.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 2.95. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €28.28 ($32.88) and a 52 week high of €70.66 ($82.16).

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

