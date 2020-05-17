Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.