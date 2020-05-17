Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

PEYUF opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

