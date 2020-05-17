Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Sells $637,995.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $637,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $22.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.63 million. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 571,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 117,206 shares during the period. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

