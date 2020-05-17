Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,105 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 122.2% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 851,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 468,362 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 78,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 14,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 21,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

