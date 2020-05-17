Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Position Lowered by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 568,800 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 3.26% of Otonomy worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 219,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Otonomy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. Otonomy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.31.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 7,826.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.90%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Otonomy Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Otonomy Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

