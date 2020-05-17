O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $27,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $407.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.46. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.44.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

