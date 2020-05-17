Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Safra Catz Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

