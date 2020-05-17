Oppenheimer Comments on Sony Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sony in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

SNE stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sony has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.