Oppenheimer Comments on Rexnord Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Rexnord in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RXN. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $93,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,508.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

