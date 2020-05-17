Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Sells $3,727,409.85 in Stock

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,409.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,742,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, T Kendall Hunt sold 101,160 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $1,928,109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $708.72 million, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. Onespan Inc has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. Onespan’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Onespan by 43.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSPN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

