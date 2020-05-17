OncoCyte’s (OCX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $2,352,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 27,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $61,508.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,017.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

