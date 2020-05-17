Ole Peter Lorentzen Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.60 million, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 3.06.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERII shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

