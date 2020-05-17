Oddo Bhf Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €24.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

SMA Solar Technology stock opened at €24.64 ($28.65) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of €17.84 ($20.74) and a twelve month high of €40.00 ($46.51). The company has a market capitalization of $855.01 million and a PE ratio of -98.96.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

