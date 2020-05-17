Oddo Bhf Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €28.50 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RWE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €28.96 ($33.67).

RWE stock opened at €27.46 ($31.93) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.60. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

