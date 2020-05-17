Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €4.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €5.78 ($6.72).

Shares of ETR:LEO opened at €6.19 ($7.19) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.44. Leoni has a 12 month low of €5.20 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of €18.20 ($21.16). The company has a market capitalization of $202.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €6.30 and its 200 day moving average is €9.37.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

