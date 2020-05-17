Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Trading Down 7.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) shares dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.97, approximately 1,627,767 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 397,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.31).
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.93.
About Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS)
Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).
