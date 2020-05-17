Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Trading Down 7.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) shares dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.97, approximately 1,627,767 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 397,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.93.

About Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

