Nord/LB Reiterates €172.00 Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($200.00) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €190.08 ($221.02).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €166.30 ($193.37) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €164.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €178.86. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion and a PE ratio of 39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. Linde has a 1-year low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 1-year high of €208.60 ($242.56).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

