NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for NMI in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. NMI has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $881.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 835.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 75,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NMI by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

