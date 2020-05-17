Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 232 ($3.05) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt cut Newriver Reit to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 121.14 ($1.59).

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 54.30 ($0.71) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Newriver Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 47.55 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 236 ($3.10).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

