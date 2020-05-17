New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.38% of Brown & Brown worth $38,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $4,263,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 897.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

