New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,600 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Simon Property Group worth $38,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $517,908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2,232.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,730,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,100 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,349 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $183,636,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,717 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $51.32 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $176.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.