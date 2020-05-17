New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,167 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of VF worth $43,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in VF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

