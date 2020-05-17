New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of AMETEK worth $41,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $3,042,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

NYSE:AME opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

