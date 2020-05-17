New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $37.32 Million Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $37,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 260.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,704 shares of company stock worth $5,052,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $143.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.07. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $144.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

