New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,086 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.85% of Stericycle worth $37,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Stericycle by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Stericycle by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $48.00 on Friday. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

