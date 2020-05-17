New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 73,551 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 855,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,551 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $49,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $9,536,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TSN stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
