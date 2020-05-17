New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $70.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

NYSE NEWR opened at $63.89 on Friday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,832,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,513 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,794,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,479,000 after purchasing an additional 534,370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,724,000 after purchasing an additional 397,315 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,309,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $85,423,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

