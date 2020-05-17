New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

NEWR stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $1,388,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,170 shares of company stock worth $3,241,495. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in New Relic by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in New Relic by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

