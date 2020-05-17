New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for New Look Vision Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

BCI opened at C$26.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.74. New Look Vision Group has a fifty-two week low of C$20.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.40. The firm has a market cap of $414.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$73.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.30 million.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

