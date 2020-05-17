New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Increased to $1.20 by Analysts at CIBC

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price increased by CIBC from $0.75 to $1.20 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised New Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.04.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 31.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 87,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

