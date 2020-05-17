Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Chairman Purchases $60,044,704.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Chairman Michael S. Dunlap purchased 1,347,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,044,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,009,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,566,713.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE NNI opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 47.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 38.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

