Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 445,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $45,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 471,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 220,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.98. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. ValuEngine lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,696.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,554 shares of company stock valued at $740,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

