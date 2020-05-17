Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGLS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 272.13% and a negative return on equity of 401.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 1,547.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,173 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

